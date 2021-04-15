Plein Art and Poetry Submissions

Sale of Artwork: All artworks will be available for purchase during the duration of the exhibit. Poets need not assign a dollar value to written works. Sales will be processed by River Muse Art Gallery & Studio. All artwork sold is subject to an 8% sales tax. Artists will receive 60% of the sale price before tax, mailed to the artists’ listed mailing address, after the exhibit ends. A portion of the proceeds from entry fees and art sales will be donated to the Hawn Memorial Library in Clayton and the Depauville Free Public Library.