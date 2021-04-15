Plein Art and Poetry Submissions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
“Plein Air & Poetry” Open Call for Entries
Artists and Poets are invited submit to entries to the June Feature Exhibit “Plein Air & Poetry” at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio. Artists and Poets of all skill levels and abilities are invited to submit pieces. Entries with a theme of “Plein Air Painting” and nature inspired poetry in all mediums will be accepted.
The exhibit will be on display from Saturday, June 5th until Sunday, June 27th, 2021. An exhibit opening will take place on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, with reception and live poetry readings from 4 - 7PM. Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions will be in place and modified event modifications will occur as needed. The reception will take place outdoors, rain or shine.
Artists may enter up to three (3) artworks. All artworks must be listed as For Sale. Artworks will be limited to: • Original Artworks created by the entering artist. • Signed and properly framed photography and prints of artworks created by the entering artist. • Original crafted 3-dimensional creations created by the entering artist.
Poets may enter up to three (3) poems and should be prepared to present at least one at the opening reception. All poems must be written by the entering poet or used with permission. Please submit all writing in Word’s Rich Text Format (RTF) to inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com.
Sale of Artwork: All artworks will be available for purchase during the duration of the exhibit. Poets need not assign a dollar value to written works. Sales will be processed by River Muse Art Gallery & Studio. All artwork sold is subject to an 8% sales tax. Artists will receive 60% of the sale price before tax, mailed to the artists’ listed mailing address, after the exhibit ends. A portion of the proceeds from entry fees and art sales will be donated to the Hawn Memorial Library in Clayton and the Depauville Free Public Library.
Sizing: The maximum size of any 2D or 3D artwork entry shall be 36″ in any direction and be light enough to easily mount or move within the gallery. Artworks shall be properly framed with supporting wires for hanging. River Muse Art Gallery & Studio reserves the right to reject entries improperly framed or are not physically able to be easily displayed. Poems will be printed and displayed in an artistic fashion within the exhibit.
In Person Registrations: All art entry forms and artworks are due at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio by Sunday, May 30th at 3 PM.
Mailed Registrations: Entry forms mailed with complete information, and payment by credit card or check (do not mail cash) will be accepted if received by Sunday May 30th, 2021 and are limited to the first thirty visual art entries received. Mail entry forms to River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, 229 John Street, Clayton NY 13624. Entry forms can also be emailed to Hope Marshall at inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com or to make special arrangements.
If you have any questions or need to make special arrangements, contact Hope Marshall at inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com.
Exhibit Co-Chairs: Hope Marshall Ph: 315-286-2065 Email inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com
River Muse Art Gallery & Studio: 315-285-5162
William Christopherson Ph: 315–785 6850 Email: WChrist796@aol.com
ARTIST REGISTRATION FORM If registering by mail, payment must be received by Sunday. May 30th, 2021. Mail to: River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, 229 John St., Clayton NY 13624.
