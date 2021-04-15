Rainy & foggy today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be rainy and on the cool side today.
Rain will be off and on and it could get foggy in the afternoon.
Temperatures started in the 40s and aren’t likely to budge much.
Rain continues into the evening and overnight. There’s a nor’easter moving up the East Coast that could drop snow into Friday morning in eastern Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s for most.
Friday will be a repeat of Thursday, with any snow changing to rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday and mid-50s on Sunday.
It will be partly sunny and in the mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a small chance of rain on Tuesday.
There’s a small chance of rain on Wednesday, too. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
