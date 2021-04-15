Samaritan Summit Village reports death of COVID-positive resident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A COVID-positive resident at Samaritan Summit Village has died. Officials say the resident had several underlying health conditions.
Officials also say one additional resident on the 4th floor has tested positive for COVID-19.
Visitation will remain on pause for two more weeks for the 4th floor, but virtual or video visits will be offered for residents. To arrange a visit, contact Sandra Baril at 315-782-7010.
The entire facility remains on pause for in-person visitation and all residents continue to be tested to prevent further spread.
