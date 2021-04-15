NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Services for Steven W. Michael, 66, of Norwood, will be held at a later date. He passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 3, 2021, where he had taken ill. Born August 9, 1954, a son of the late Gerald and Josephine (Leone) Michael, he joined the U.S. Army in 1971, serving two enlistments in active duty and was a member of the ARMY Reserves till 1991.
Steven worked as a self-employed carpenter and had his own canoe building business, then began working for the Town of Carver, MA as a building inspector for several years. Steven was a true north country man, he was a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles, sitting around a bonfire with a cold beer or a glass of whiskey listening to Rock and Roll music. Most import in his life however, was his wife, Sandra, their children and grandchildren.
Steven is survived by his wife Sandra; a son, Joshua (Jessica) Michael, two daughters, Victoria (Joseph) Orologio and Samantha Michael; seven grandchildren, Joseph and Zachary Orologio, Rylee Michael, Michael and Penelope Burdzuik and Phoebe and Jeffrey Lavare. Also surviving are brothers, Gerald and Johnny Michael and a sister, Virginia Michael, as well as nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home of Norfolk is serving the family of Steven W. Michael.
