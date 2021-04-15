Steven W. Michael, 66, of Norwood

Steven worked as a self-employed carpenter and had his own canoe building business, then began working for the Town of Carver, MA as a building inspector for several years. Steven was a true north country man, he was a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles, sitting around a bonfire with a cold beer or a glass of whiskey listening to Rock and Roll music. Most import in his life however, was his wife, Sandra, their children and grandchildren.