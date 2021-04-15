‘Ultimate Golf Package’ sales to benefit Hospice of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Instead of its annual golf tournament, Hospice of Jefferson County is raising money by selling its ‘Ultimate Golf Package.’
Kathy Arendt, director of marketing and community relations for hospice, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the fundraiser. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
The package includes a round of golf at the Thousand Islands Country Club on Wellesley Island, a Greg Norman golf shirt and hat, a gift certificate to Cavallario’s Steak House in Alexandria Bay and a sleeve of golf balls.
Each package is $125 and, because of an anonymous donor, 100 percent of the money goes to hospice.
They are on sale through June 1.
Call 315-788-7323 or click here for more information.
