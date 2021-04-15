3-vehicle crash injures 2

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Brownville Wednesday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 12E and Country Route 59.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a Nissan pickup truck stopped to turn onto County Route 58 and was struck in the rear by a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling in the same direction.
A dump truck pulling a trailer and coming the other way managed to avoid the Nissan but hit the Chevrolet.
A passenger in the Chevrolet suffered chest pain and was taken to Syracuse by helicopter.
The driver of the Chevrolet complained of minor pain and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Deputies say the Chevrolet driver was ticketed for following too closely.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.