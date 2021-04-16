Athlete of the Week: Nate Schmitt

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a talented basketball player from Harrisville who helped lead his team to a state championship on the hardwood as a sophomore. His efforts on and off the court earning him this week’s title.
Nate Schmitt is a talented senior who has averages 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists per game this past season.
He totaled 887 points for his varsity career.
Nate was the starting point guard on the 2019 state championship team as a sophomore and a First Team All Northern Athletic Conference performer, he was the team captain 2 years in a row.
Off the court, he’s a member of the National Honor Society and will be attending St. Lawrence University in the Fall.
Nate is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 16, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
