Eva R. Austin, 74, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eva R. Austin, age 74, of Canton, NY, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
In keeping with Eva’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Eva was born on August 1, 1946 at the family home in the Town of Fine to the late George and Elsie (Webb) Austin, Sr. She attended Clifton-Fine Central School. A marriage to David Peck Sr. and George Webster both ended in divorce.
Eva was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing games on her phone, visiting with friends and family on the phone and going to the Farmer’s Market.
Surviving is her three daughters, Vicki Bice of Gouverneur, Marjorie Hosmer of Canastota and Betty Jo Peck of Canton; five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Eva is predeceased by her parents; her companion, John Worden; seven brothers, Alvin “Tarz”, Arthur “Art”, Aloysious “PeeWee”, George Jr., Andrew, Edwin and Charles; four sisters, Sarah McBroom, Nora Finley, Elsie Fifield and Alice Austin.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.