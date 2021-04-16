Family & friends help ‘Aunt Mary’ celebrate 105-year milestone

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday’s rain didn’t stop dozens of cars from lining up on Jones Road in the town of Fowler to celebrate one of their own.
When 5 o’clock hit, the line turned into a birthday parade for Evelyn Mary Washburn -- known to many as Aunt Mary – who turned a whopping 105 years old.
She is very mellow and she’s not a celebrity,” great niece Natalie Spillman said. “She doesn’t want the fanfare, she is just a happy old lady who loves life, she loves people.
But Spillman and the rest of the family didn’t want to miss out on celebrating this milestone.
She says Aunt Mary has lived a full life: a nurse in the Navy during World War II, a career as a public servant for New York State Public Health, and, once retired, a volunteer at the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence in Watertown.
With all that life experience, she has stories to tell.
“You know she is just a wealth of information and she shares it and it is wonderful to listen to her and I just learn so much from her,” Spillman said.
Spillman says family and friends from all across the north country came to celebrate an important person in many of their lives.
“Aunt Mary is so special to all of us,” Spillman said. “I hate to cry but we have had her for 105 years and she is just so awesome and I am so glad everybody else, we can share her with the community.”
As they celebrate this birthday, the family is excited to share another year with Aunt Mary and next year celebrate her 106th.
