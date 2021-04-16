Friday Sports: General Brown football blanks Lowville

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two Friday night high school football contest were on tap, and both were marquee games.
We begin in the Northern Athletic Conference where the O.F.A. Blue Devils played host to the Gouverneur Wildcats in a battle of perennial powers up north.
Connor Wood hooked up with Joe Cummings on a short flip pass to the O.F.A. 27. That sets up Cummings’ 9 yard touchdown run, giving the Wildcats the early lead.
A pair of bad snaps forces the Blue Devils back to their own 9 yard line.
But quarterback Tristan Lovely saves the drive for a 92 yard cutback scamper for the touchdown as the Blue Devils go on top 8-7.
But the Wildcats score the lone touchdown in the 2nd half to win their 29th straight Section 10 game, beating O.F.A. 14-8.
Meanwhile in Dexter, the General Brown Lions played host to the Lowville Red Raiders.
In the 1st quarter, Nick Rogers plows in from a couple of yards out. Score: 7-0 Lions.
Then it was Nate Heller calling his own number on the quarterback keeper, 13-0 Lions.
In the 2nd quarter, the Lions expand on their lead when Heller scores his 2nd touchdown of the game. General Brown blanks Lowville 48-0.
In women’s college lacrosse from St. Lawrence University, the Lady Saints hosted Clarkson.
Clarkson strikes first when Kyrsten Stone dents the back of the net. Score: 1-0 Lady Golden Knights.
With Clarkson up 3-0, Jaime Allan gets St. Lawrence on the board, cutting Clarkson’s lead to 3-1.
Julia Lavarnway gets that one back as Clarkson beats St. Lawrence 13-9.
Friday Sports Scores
HS Football
- General Brown 48, Lowville 0
- Gouverneur 14, O.F.A. 8
Girls’ HS Soccer
- Indian River 2, Carthage 0
- South Jeff 6, General Brown 1
Girls’ HS Swimming
- Canton 113, Massena 57
- Malone 92, O.F.A. 76
- St. Lawrence C. 116, Salmon River 23
- South Jeff 94, Thousand Islands 76
Girls’ HS Volleyball
- O.F.A. 3, Massena 2
- Clifton Fine 3, Gouverneur 0
- Canton 3, Potsdam 0
Men’s College Lacrosse
- SUNY Potsdam 14, SUNY New Paltz 5
Women’s College Lacrosse
- Clarkson 13, St. Lawrence 9
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.