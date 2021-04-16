Governor signs bill for affordable high-speed internet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Legislation guaranteeing low-priced, high-speed internet to low-income families is now law.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill Friday morning in Buffalo.
Cuomo said with the reliance on the internet during the pandemic for things like school, work, and telemedicine, it is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.
The law says internet companies have to offer a $15-a-month plan for families who qualify.
The governor said a basic high-speed internet plan costs an average of more than $50 per month. Nationwide, 43 percent of those earning less than $30,000 don’t have internet at home.
People can find affordable internet through the state’s Affordable Broadband Portal.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.