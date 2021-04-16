Highlights & scores: boys’ high school soccer

Highlights & scores: boys’ high school soccer
Watertown Cyclones goalie Evan Richardson makes a diving save during a boys' soccer matchup against the South Jefferson Spartans. (Source: WWNY)
By Rob Krone | April 16, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 8:00 AM

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A couple of afternoon high school boys’ soccer contests topped the local sports schedule on Thursday.

In Adams, the South Jefferson Spartans hosted the Watertown Cyclones.

First half: Watertown looking to get on the board but Spartans goalie Evan Widrick comes up with the save.

South Jeff with a great scoring chance, but Cyclones goalie Evan Richardson makes the diving save.

Off the indirect kick, the Cyclones with a great opportunity, but Widrick makes the stop.

Richardson makes the save off the corner kick.

Watertown would go on to beat South Jeff by a final score of 4-0.

In Dexter, the General Brown Lions playing host to the Carthage Comets in another boys’ high school soccer matchup.

Early on, the Lions with a great scoring chance, but Izeigha Collins’ header goes off the post, keeping it scoreless.

Carthage looking to strike, but Tucker Rosbrook makes the save.

Collins had 2 goals and Eric Randall had another as General Brown blanked Carthage 3-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 4, South Jefferson 0

General Brown 3, Carthage 0

LaFargeville 2, Thousand Islands 1

Indian River 5, Sackets Harbor 1

Belleville Henderson 3, Copenhagen 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Copenhagen 8, Belleville Henderson 0

High school volleyball

OFA 3, Gouverneur 0

Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Malone 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Clifton-Fine 3, Edwards-Knox 0

Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.