Highlights & scores: boys’ high school soccer

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A couple of afternoon high school boys’ soccer contests topped the local sports schedule on Thursday.
In Adams, the South Jefferson Spartans hosted the Watertown Cyclones.
First half: Watertown looking to get on the board but Spartans goalie Evan Widrick comes up with the save.
South Jeff with a great scoring chance, but Cyclones goalie Evan Richardson makes the diving save.
Off the indirect kick, the Cyclones with a great opportunity, but Widrick makes the stop.
Richardson makes the save off the corner kick.
Watertown would go on to beat South Jeff by a final score of 4-0.
In Dexter, the General Brown Lions playing host to the Carthage Comets in another boys’ high school soccer matchup.
Early on, the Lions with a great scoring chance, but Izeigha Collins’ header goes off the post, keeping it scoreless.
Carthage looking to strike, but Tucker Rosbrook makes the save.
Collins had 2 goals and Eric Randall had another as General Brown blanked Carthage 3-0.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Watertown 4, South Jefferson 0
General Brown 3, Carthage 0
LaFargeville 2, Thousand Islands 1
Indian River 5, Sackets Harbor 1
Belleville Henderson 3, Copenhagen 1
Girls’ high school soccer
Copenhagen 8, Belleville Henderson 0
High school volleyball
OFA 3, Gouverneur 0
Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0
Malone 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Clifton-Fine 3, Edwards-Knox 0
Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.