The Laramie Project Ten Years Later - Virtual Production

The show centers around the death of Matthew Shepard, a young University of Wyoming student who was killed for being gay in Laramie, Wyo., in 1998. The New York City-based Tectonic Theatre Project went to the town in the aftermath of the murder, and did interviews with local residents about the effect of the incident. Over the next year, the company returned to Laramie six times and conducted more than 200 interviews. These texts became the basis for the play, “The Laramie Project.”