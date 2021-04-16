A little snow, but mostly rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow fell on some higher elevations overnight, but it will warm up and turn into the rain the rest of the north country is getting.
Showers should mostly end by early afternoon. There’s a small chance of rain after that. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
There’s a slight chance of rain for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday and the mid-50s on Sunday.
It will be in the upper 50s and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday. There’s a small chance of rain on Tuesday.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be around 50 and mostly sunny on Thursday.
