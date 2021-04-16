Lowville’s Residential Health Care Facility partially reopens for in-person visitation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System’s Residential Health Care Facility has partially reopened to in-person visitation.
The Residential Health Care Facility’s first, third, and fourth floors are open for visitation, effective immediately. The second floor remains closed due to a staff member who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus earlier this week.
All of the facility’s residents and staff were tested for COVID-19 this week with new positive results.
“We are completing another round of testing for second-floor residents today and will address in-person visitation for the second floor once we have the COVID-19 test results back,” stated Debra Wurz, Nursing Home Administrator.
Visitors will be screened for temperature, COVID-19-related symptoms and must wear a mask.
The complete NYSDOH and RHCF visitation guidelines are available on the health system’s website at https://www.lcgh.net/coronavirus.
