Lowville’s Residential Health Care Facility partially reopens for in-person visitation
Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | April 16, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 9:22 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System’s Residential Health Care Facility has partially reopened to in-person visitation.

The Residential Health Care Facility’s first, third, and fourth floors are open for visitation, effective immediately. The second floor remains closed due to a staff member who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus earlier this week.

All of the facility’s residents and staff were tested for COVID-19 this week with new positive results.

“We are completing another round of testing for second-floor residents today and will address in-person visitation for the second floor once we have the COVID-19 test results back,” stated Debra Wurz, Nursing Home Administrator.

Visitors will be screened for temperature, COVID-19-related symptoms and must wear a mask.

The complete NYSDOH and RHCF visitation guidelines are available on the health system’s website at https://www.lcgh.net/coronavirus.

