A death and 48 new COVID cases reported in north country

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports its first COVID death in a month and a half, while both St. Lawrence and Lewis counties reported new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no new deaths or hospitalizations.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County’s first COVID death in 42 days was the death first reported Thursday of a resident at Samaritan Summit Village. That brings the county’s death toll from COVID to 83.
The county reports 12 new cases, and that hospitalizations grew from four Thursday to seven Friday.
133 people are in mandatory isolation, which, with hospitalizations, is a rough measure of active cases in the county.
In all, there have been 6,326 cases of COVID in the county, and 6,097 people have recovered.
St. Lawrence County
The county health department reported 25 new cases of COVID, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 155. Still, that’s down from Thursday, when the number of active cases was 165, and hospitalizations also dropped from six Thursday to four Friday.
In all, there have been 6,982 COVID cases in St. Lawrence County.
Lewis County
Lewis County also reported no new deaths, and a decline in hospitalizations from three Thursday to two Friday.
The county reported 11 new cases, with 52 people now in isolation and 108 in quarantine., but the number of people recovering from the virus also went up, from 1997 to 2009.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,091 cases of COVID in Lewis County.
