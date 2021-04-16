North country officials not surprised, ready, if COVID ‘boosters’ needed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country officials are neither surprised nor worried by reports that people may need a third round of shots to protect against variants of the coronavirus.
Officials with both Pfizer and Moderna have said in recent days that in addition to the two shots now being given, a third “booster shot” looks likely.
The head of Pfizer said the booster would be required 6-12 months after the first round of shots; a top Moderna official said the company hopes to have its booster ready this fall.
None of this surprises Jefferson County legislature chairman Scott Gray, who anticipates the boosters could be given through pharmacies or at a doctor’s office.
“Just like a flu shot is on an annual basis, you will probably get a COVID shot on an annual basis,” said Gray, who has been the public face of the effort to vaccinate Jefferson county residents.
Ultimately, whether a third booster shot is needed, and whether it becomes an annual affair, will depend on the virus and how it mutates.
Lewis County manager Ryan Piche says his county will be ready.
“The prospect of having some annual boosters is something that is not scary to me, and in fact I think it’s a wonderful technology to have in this modern day and age,” Piche said.
