Saints hockey team grateful for community support

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last week, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team got to celebrate their ECAC championship with a drive-by parade outside Appleton Arena.
That show of support by fans was similar to the support the team received after having to turn down a bid to the NCAA tournament due to COVID concerns less than 24 hours after winning the title.
Saints coach Brent Brekke says the support from people that reached out not only to him but a few of his players that also contracted COVID took away some of the sting of not being able to go to the NCAA tournament.
“You know it made a tough situation much more bearable, I guess you want to say it that way,” Brekke said.
“You know a lot of people did reach out with just more concern for how we’re doing as a group,” he said. “Obviously, you know, physically from a COVID standpoint and some of the guys that got it as well on top of myself, so we had a few guys that picked it up so just the outreach for that to make sure everybody first and foremost was healthy and just the support. ‘Hey, you guys accomplished something special and great’ that hadn’t been done in quite a while and really kind of kept things in perspective.”
