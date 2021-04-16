Watertown officials ask for help updating city’s zoning codes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is asking for the public’s help updating its 60-year-old zoning laws.
Officials are working on updating the laws to make them easier to use, bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and help the comprehensive plan the city adopted in 2019.
Residents, business owners, and other stakeholders are asked to take a survey to share ideas and give feedback on what a new zoning ordinance would look like.
The online survey gives people a chance to share their ideas on what types of building uses are allowed in what zoning districts.
You can find out more at watertownzoningupdate.com.
The survey is available through May 17 at surveymonkey.com/r/WatertownZoning.
