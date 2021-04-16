Wyona M. Vancor, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wyona M. Vancor, age 69, passed away at home with her family by her side on April 14, 2021. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with The Phillips Memorial Home Massena.
Wyona was born June 14th 1951 in Massena NY to Clarington and Marion (Donnelly) Sawyer. Wyona enjoyed crafting, working on puzzles, coloring, and playing on her phone and tablet, as well as spending time with her family. Wyona was a very active Salvation Army volunteer.
She is survived by her five children Ramona (John) Dretto, John Vancor, Melissa (David)Lewis, Brandie (Christopher) Agen, and Bridget (Terry) Gardner. Nine grandchildren Delaney, Jonathan, Hailee, Keaen, Brittney, Morgan, Adalynn, Madison, and Natasha. Three greatgrandchildren Reagan, Cole, and Jackson. A brother Clarington Sawyer, Jr. Also several nieces and nephews. Wyona is predeceased by her Parents, Three sisters, and one brother.
Friends and Family are encourage to share memories of Wyona and offer online condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
