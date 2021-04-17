COVID-19 update for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two more COVID-19 related deaths in the North Country were reported Saturday.
In Friday’s report, Lewis County and St. Lawrence county did not report any COVID-related deaths. But on Saturday, the state reported all deaths from Friday and lists that St. Lawrence and Lewis counties each had one.
Friday, Jefferson County had announced the death of a Samaritan Summit Village resident which occurred on Thurday.
In the north country as a whole, the state reports Friday’s infection percentage as 1.64%
The percentage of patients hospitalized with the virus in the area is .01%
The statewide positivity rate is now 2.78%
And hospitalizations are down to 3,834, the lowest they’ve been since November 30th, 2020.
40.9% of New Yorkers have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 27.6% have their complete vaccination series.
In the north country, 156,700 people have been fully vaccinated.
