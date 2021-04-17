A few showers on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will stay in the forecast overnight and to start the day on Sunday.
By the afternoon hours Sunday clouds will have started to clear out some and we will see a mix of sun and clouds. After 2 PM we will run a 40% of showers as some moisture works through.
Monday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday we will have a slight chance of rain with below average highs in the lower 50s.
Highs the rest of the week will remain below average with a 50% of rain and snow showers on Thursday.
