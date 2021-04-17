Helen Patricia Maloy Hartle, 84, of Gouverneur

Helen worked for JEM Transportation, Groveton Paper Company, and then Kinney Drugs where she worked for 27 years, retiring in 1997 as a benefits coordinator. While working, she found time to serve her community as a member and treasurer of the Dept. of Labor Job Service Employer Committee, a director on the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and as a St. Lawrence County Election Inspector. Helen also was a member of the Gouverneur Business Women’s Club, Gouverneur Garden Club, and the Emerald Greens Golf Club.