At least two injured in Town of Theresa rollover

TOWN OF THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) -At least two people are injured in a multi-vehicle rollover accident in the Town of Theresa.
The call for help came in Saturday afternoon around 2:00.
Officials on scene say a red truck and a red car were involved. It happened on State Route 37, at the corner of Land of Lakes shop and Valero gas station.
The 7News reporter on scene says the red car is overturned and its two occupants are being taken to hospitals, one by helicopter, one by ambulance.
Officials say the driver of the red truck does not need medical attention.
The extent of the injuries to the occupants of the overturned car are unknown, but both people injured were conscious when leaving for the hospital.
State Route 37 is being used as a one-lane road at the moment while crews work.
On scene is state police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Theresa Police, Evans Mills Ambulance, and fire officials.
Officials say they are still working to figure out what happened.
We will update this story as we learn more.
