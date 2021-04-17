Rollover crash in Brownville leads to foot chase

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -A rollover crash in Brownville led to a foot chase Saturday night.
Initial calls came in at 10 PM that a vehicle had rolled over on State Route 12E by Bridge Street.
Initial calls and witnesses say the driver, a man, fled the scene on foot and took off running through the village.
Witnesses say the vehicle hit a sign near the intersection, rolled over, and landed back upright in the middle of the road on the other side of the intersection.
Debris and skid marks covered the stretch of road.
Witnesses say no other cars were involved and there were no other passengers in the car.
State Route 12E was closed off while crews worked to investigate and clean up the wreckage.
Police say the crash is under investigation.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
