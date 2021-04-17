Saturday Sports: Potsdam beats St. Lawrence C. on the gridiron

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday morning held football action from Brasher Falls as the Larries of St. Lawrence Central hosted the Potsdam Sandstoners in N.A.C. Football.
Potsdam caps off it’s first scoring drive of the season when quarterback Bobby Voss calls his own number from 18 yards out. Score: 6-0 Potsdam. A bit later it’s Voss once again, finding a hole for a 1 yard touchdown. Score: 12-0 Sandstoners.
Potsdam held St. Lawrence Central off the scoreboard until Tommy Storrin scored in the 4th quarter.
Voss scores his 3rd touchdown of the game, pushing the pile into the end zone. Potsdam beats St. Lawrence Central 28-8.
Friday night in Ogdensburg, the Gouverneur Wildcats extended their win streak in Northern Athletic Conference play to 29 straight games as they beat beat O.F.A. 14-8 in their first game on the gridiron since falling in the State Class C Championship game at the Carrier Dome. A span of almost a year and a half.
Wildcats Coach Sean Devlin says while the win streak is a great accomplishment, it’s not something that him or the team dwell on.
”I guess 29 games, there’s a lot of people involved to make that happen over a period of time and it’s certainly not me. There’s dozens of kids involved, dozens of adults involved. Great to be a part of that but it certainly doesn’t- We don’t allow it to overcome us,” said Devlin.
In early morning soccer from Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted Belleville Henderson in boys’ action.
In the 1st half, the Lions applied the pressure, but Jacob Fargo comes up with the save.
The Panthers were looking to get on the board, but Lions’ goalie Tucker Rosbrook makes the stop.
Midway through the first half, Lucas Hernandez Murillo dents the back of the net. Score: 1-0 Lions. That would be the only scoring in this one as General Brown beats Belleville Henderson 1-0.
In Belleville, there was a girls’ high school soccer matchup as the Lady Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted Sandy Creek.
In the 1st half, the Lady Panthers looked to get on the board, but Haley McGrew makes the stop for Sandy Creek.
At the other end, Eily Vaughn comes up with the save for the Lady Panthers.
Late in the 1st half, Mia Rupert dents the back of the net for the Lady Comets. That would be the only tally as Sandy Creek beats the Lady Panthers 1-0.
For a 2nd straight day, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights met St. Lawrence in women’s college lacrosse. This time at Hantz Field in Potsdam.
In the 1st half, Morgan Arakelian scores off the free position, 1-0 Lady Saints.
Tied at 1, Sofia Mangino dents the back of the net, putting Clarkson on top 2-1.
Then it was Julia Lavarnway with the tally off the free position. Score: 3-1 Clarkson.
Sydney Roderick finds the mark as Clarkson beats St. Lawrence 18-10.
In men’s college lacrosse, SUNY Canton hosted Cobleskill on Senior Day.
In the first period, the game was tied at 1 when Trent Dow scores his 5th of the season. Score: 2-1 Roos.
With the score tied at 2, Jake Facey connect for his 11th of the year. Score: 3-2 Roos.
Then it was Hunter Olsen with his 19th goal of the year, 4-2 Roos.
2nd period, the Roos were down 6-4 when Facey connects. SUNY Canton goes on to beat Cobleskill 21-14.
Saturday Sports Scores
HS Football
- Potsdam 28, St. Lawrence C. 8
Boys’ HS Soccer
- General Brown 1, Belleville Henderson 0
- Carthage 2, Indian River 1
Girls’ HS Soccer
- Sandy Creek 1, Belleville Henderson 0
- Thousand Islands 2, Copenhagen 1
- LaFargeville 2, Sackets Harbor 1
Men’s College Lacrosse
- SUNY Canton 21, SUNY Cobleskill 14
- R.I.T. 15, St. Lawrence 4
Women’s College Lacrosse
- Clarkson 18, St. Lawrence 10
College Baseball
- U. of Rochester 8, Clarkson 2
- Clarkson 9, U. of Rochester 8
- St. Lawrence 14, Elmira 10
- St. Lawrence 6, Elmira 1
College Softball
- SUNY Polytechnic 3, SUNY Canton 2
- SUNY Polytechnic 15, SUNY Canton 6
Girls’ HS Volleyball
- Clifton Fine 3, Edwards Knox 0
- O.F.A. 3, Gouverneur 0
- Salmon River 3, Brushton Moira 0
- Chateaugay 3, Malone 1
Girls’ HS Swimming
- St. Lawrence C. 134, Potsdam 46
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.