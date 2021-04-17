Snowmobile show in Clayton has people flocking from hours away

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The snow season is slowly coming to a close, but snowmobile collectors had a chance to show off some their vintage rides Saturday.
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce held it’s 3rd annual Thousand Islands Snowmobile Rally in the parking lot of the Thousand Islands Harbor Hotel.
There were over 100 snowmobiles on display in all shapes, sizes and colors. Some dated back to the 1960′s and 1970′s.
The chamber moved the event back to April to allow for more attendance under new COVID-19 regulations. It was an opportunity that some traveled hours to be apart of.
“The comradery is great. Everybody has the same interests, we trade off stories and things like that. It’s a good day,” said Rick Thomas of Ontario, NY.
“My wife was surprised, she said ‘They have shows in the summer and the spring’ and I said ‘yeah.’ You know, that’s why I finally came out to this because they finally opened up and we could finally start doing this kinda again,” said Doug Kauer of Woburn, MA.
The snowmobiles were judged by those who came out to participate, picking a winner in 14 different categories. The top three in each were awarded a trophy.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.