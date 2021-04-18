Crash in the Town of Champion knocks down wires

TOWN OF CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Power and cable lines came down due to a crash on State Route 26 in the Town of Champion.
The call came in around 1:30 PM Sunday.
Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville tells us a woman driving a red Toyota SUV southbound on Route 26 lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road, took out a pole, and came to a stop in a patch of grass.
The collision with the pole brought down some wires. One house lost power as a result, which crews were working to restore.
No injuries were reported.
That section of State Route 26 was closed for about an hour as crews worked.
The cause of the crash is unknown, the driver was being questioned by police.
