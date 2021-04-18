Cuomo: New lows and new highs on the COVID-19 front

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are plenty of new lows on the COVID-19 case front, and new highs in vaccinations in New York this weekend.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday that New York State’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.35%, the lowest since November 7.
“New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state,” Governor Cuomo said.
“It’s going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread - washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask.”
This is also the first time the statewide 7-day positivity average has fallen below 3% since November 24, 2020.
That isn’t the only low recorded this week.
Hospitalizations statewide have dropped to 3,754 patients. The lowest since November 29th. The number of ICU patients has declined to 849, the lowest since December 4th. Intubations have come down to 520, the lowest since December 7th. And the fewest COVID-19 deaths since November 22nd was reported with 35 new deaths across the state Saturday.
In the North Country, the 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
Thursday - 1.68%
Friday - 1.64%
Saturday - 1.59%
Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 175,311 doses have been administered across the state in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“Our providers are working around the clock to get more shots into arms, and we remain focused on making sure the vaccine distribution is equitable and our vaccination sites are accessible,” Governor Cuomo said.
“Our progress is strong and steady, but so is the capability of this virus, which is why we cannot afford to lose any of the tremendous progress we’ve made. We are fortunate to have a trusted partner in the White House that has been instrumental in helping to maintain our vaccination supply here in New York, and if we all continue to get vaccinated and practice safety guidelines, we will defeat this beast once and for all.”
Here is the statewide breakdown:
- Total doses administered - 13,297,331
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 175,311
- Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,438,340
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 41.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 28.1%
In the North Country region- which encompasses Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, Franklin, Essex, and Clinton counties- 196,618 people have received at least one dose with 157,546 already having the complete vaccine series.
Those looking to schedule a vaccination appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. You can also call your local public health department for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
Jefferson County Public Health: (315) 786-3720
Lewis County Public Health: (315) 376-5453
St. Lawrence County Public Health: (315) 386-2325
