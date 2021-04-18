Great start to the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few rain showers will end by midnight tonight.
Monday will start out cloudy before coming mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs close to 60.
Overnight Monday into Tuesday we will see rain increase after midnight as a cold front moves through.
Things will get more interesting as we get to Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and snow showers will impact the north country as a low pressure system moves to our south. Right now the best chance of snow will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We could see some accumulation, but it is way too early to know how much if any at all.
The cooler weather doesn’t look to last long as temperatures start to warm back up to end the week and into the weekend.
