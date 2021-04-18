Massena native accepted into the Marine Corps Band

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WWNY) - One north country man has achieved a high honor in the marines for his musical abilities.
Private First Class John Shirley recently made the U.S. Marine Corp Band.
Shirley is a Massena native and he plays the euphonium, similar to a small tuba.
Shirley is based at the Naval School of Music in Virginia.
He says being accepted into the band is a great honor.
“I went to school for music for a long time. To be a part of that kind of legacy, to be a part of that tradition, I’m like super excited,” said Shirley.
Why does Shirley play the euphonium? Well, he says his mother played the instrument and got him started when he was in elementary school.
Shirley will now play U.S. Marine Corp Band for the next four years.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.