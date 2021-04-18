Sunday Sports: South Jeff FC Soccer opens season this month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The Watertown Red and Black, the Watertown Wolves and the Watertown Rapids all provide a high level of entertainment for local sports fans on the gridiron, ice and diamond.
With the arrival of the South Jeff FC on the local sports scene, area soccer fans will be afforded that same opportunity with a team that plays a 12 game schedule in both the spring and the fall.
South Jeff FC opens it’s 2021 UPSL season Sunday, April 25th, as they travel to Rochester to face the Roc City Boom in their first ever game. It’s the culmination of 2 years of hard work for Trevor Perry to bring his dream of providing a higher level of competition for area players to their own back yard.
”This is something that, again, I tell everybody this community needs. It’s been starving for it. We’ve got similar levels of hockey, similar level of baseball and football and with the growth of soccer to educate the community and to just bring the fans something of the same caliber as the other sports,” said Trevor Perry, General Manager of South Jeff FC.
For the 11 players on the roster that grew up locally and played soccer in the North Country, the opportunity to play such a high level of soccer in their own back yard is a dream come true and an opportunity they thought they would never have.
“Yeah, well it’s cool to have this level of soccer here at home. You know, it’s nice not to have to go abroad to find it, and it’s cool because it’s something for the youth kids in our area to look up to. It’s exciting times here,” said Chris Rowland, a South Jeff FC player and IHC graduate.
”It’s awesome. Just getting ready for college soccer, it gets me ready conditionally and I get to play with all my buddies which I’ve played with over the past couple of years. Just getting together and having this atmosphere, just playing really hard every day and getting better as a team, so it’s really good,” said Riley Williams, a South Jeff FC player and South Jeff graduate.
Craig Wilkinson will lead the team into their first season of competition. And the former Medaille and Colby Sawyer coach says he is pleased with the roster that has been put together, with a mix of high school players, college players and players from Fort Drum.
”For me, it’s definitely exciting. I’ve been waiting for this game ever since we started talking about the UPSL, so it can’t come here soon enough. These guys are excited about it. We’re training 3-4 times a week right now, so everyone’s excited. There’s a buzz going around town about it, so we’re just looking forward to getting on the field and performing well,” said Craig Wilkinson, South Jeff FC Coach.
South Jeff FC opens the home portion of it’s 12 game spring schedule Friday, May 7th when they host FCY New York at IHC with the contest set to start at 7 PM.
The Gouverneur Wildcats 29 game win streak in NAC football will last another year even though the team played their first game Friday night, beating OFA.
While Jefferson and Lewis County teams have played 4 or 5 games already, the Wildcats will only have 2 games this season, finishing up with a trip to Dexter on Friday night to meet General Brown.
Wildcats coach Sean Devlin says playing just 2 games doesn’t matter to him, he’s just happy to be playing again.
”Yeah, I’ve had a lot of people ask, I’m sure other coaches have, too. Two games. How do you get kids motivated for two games? Well, my response is it’s 2 games. I mean you didn’t have 2 games 2 months ago so now you get motivated by saying “Listen, we have 2 games to play where we weren’t sure we were gonna play at all 2 months ago. I mean, that’s just what we use for the seniors. Say this is it, your motivation is you have one more game left, one more game. For the younger guys it’s preparing for next year. We’re using this opportunity to learn the system, to get to know me a little better, for me to get to know them a little bit better,” said Devlin.
A change to the Watertown Red and Black’s Empire Football League season opener.
Instead of traveling to Syracuse to play the Smash, the Red and Black will be hosting Syracuse on August 7th at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Red and Black will also be having another round of sign-ups Monday night at the team’s locker room at the Fairgrounds from 5 to 7 PM.
Sunday Sports Scores
NAC Football
- Malone 34, Tupper Lake 28
Girls’ HS Volleyball
- Malone 3, Salmon River 2
College Baseball
- U. of Rochester 9, Clarkson 7
- U. of Rochester 25, Clarkson 8
College Softball
- SUNY Polytechnic 8, SUNY Canton 0
- SUNY Polytechnic 19, SUNY Canton 5
