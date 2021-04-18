Sunday Sports: South Jeff FC Soccer opens season this month

”Yeah, I’ve had a lot of people ask, I’m sure other coaches have, too. Two games. How do you get kids motivated for two games? Well, my response is it’s 2 games. I mean you didn’t have 2 games 2 months ago so now you get motivated by saying “Listen, we have 2 games to play where we weren’t sure we were gonna play at all 2 months ago. I mean, that’s just what we use for the seniors. Say this is it, your motivation is you have one more game left, one more game. For the younger guys it’s preparing for next year. We’re using this opportunity to learn the system, to get to know me a little better, for me to get to know them a little bit better,” said Devlin.