Anna C. (Roy) Jenks, 88, formerly of Lisbon

PRINCETON, N.J. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Anna C. (Roy) Jenks, age 88 of Princeton, NJ and formerly of Lisbon will be held on Wednesday (April 21, 2021) at 1:00pm at the Lisbon Wesleyan Church with Pastor Floyd McCallum officiating. Burial will follow at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Jenks passed away at her home on Saturday April 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving is her husband Duane L. Jenks of Princeton, NJ; one son Steven (Leea) Jenks of Brockport, NY; two daughters Rhonda (Anthony) Molesphini of Skillman, NJ and Susan (Bryden) Smith of Brunswick, ME; grandchildren Anthony (Kathryn) Molesphini, Nicole Molesphini, Alexander Molesphini, Kaley Smith, Grayson Smith, Savannah Smith, Bridget Smith, Joshua Jenks, Nathaniel (Aubrey) Jenks, Isaiah (Samantha) Jenks; four great-granddaughters Caroline, Vivienne, Penelope & Eleanor; a brother Carroll (Meredith) Roy of Lisbon; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Three brothers Robert, Donald & Harlan predeceased her.
Anna was born on December 1, 1932 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Lyle & Bessie (Walther) Roy. She graduated from Lisbon High School and continued her education at Houghton College. She later married Duane LeRoy Jenks on June 29, 1957.
During her career she worked at Eastman Kodak in Rochester and Huett Coleman in Greenville, SC. She retired in 1994.
Anna enjoyed gardening, needlepoint crewel, playing the piano, visiting beaches in Florida and the Carolinas, hiking on various mountains, visiting with family and friends, traveling and exploring quaint towns and shops. She loved being a grandmother and spending wonderful quality time with her ten grandchildren. She often attended school milestones, graduations and weddings, watching them grow into amazing young adults! Anna was also bless with four adorable great-granddaughters who always brought her such joy, especially in the last few months.
Memorial contributions can be made to Houghton College, One Willard Ave, Houghton, NY 14744 or the American Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
