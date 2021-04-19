Anna C. (Roy) Jenks, 88, formerly of Lisbon

Anna enjoyed gardening, needlepoint crewel, playing the piano, visiting beaches in Florida and the Carolinas, hiking on various mountains, visiting with family and friends, traveling and exploring quaint towns and shops. She loved being a grandmother and spending wonderful quality time with her ten grandchildren. She often attended school milestones, graduations and weddings, watching them grow into amazing young adults! Anna was also bless with four adorable great-granddaughters who always brought her such joy, especially in the last few months.