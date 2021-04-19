Another nice, sunny day - but don’t get used to it

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were some misty rain and sprinkles in some isolated areas early Monday, but much of the day should be dry with plenty of sunshine.
It will be sunny with highs around 60.
So far, it appears to be the best day in the 7-day forecast.
There will be showers overnight and possible snow in higher elevations. Lows will be around 40.
The precipitation should be mostly gone by the time most people wake up Tuesday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
We’ll see a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.
It will be breezy with mixed precipitation on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 50s on Friday.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
