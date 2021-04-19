Barrigar trial postponed after security snafu

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The trial for the man who recorded himself ripping down the LBGTQ+ Pride Flag at Watertown’s city hall last year had to be postponed after jurors saw him enter the courtroom with an armed escort.
Donnie Barrigar’s lawyer, John Hallett, said his client’s named was red flagged going through security at the Dulles State Office Building, where the trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning.
Hallett said after jurors saw the defendant with a security guard escort, the judge decided to postpone the case until June 1.
Hallett said he was in the courtroom when Barrigar entered the building. He said he was disappointed and other arrangements could have been made if he had known about the issue.
Barrigar is charged with third-degree criminal tampering, a misdemeanor.
