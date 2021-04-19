Bernard H. Brault, 85, of Massena

Bernard was born on January 20, 1936 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of the late Romeo Joseph and Jeannette (Dore) Brault. He graduated from Massena High School in 1954 and then joined the US Army where he was honorably discharged after two years. Bernard married Stella Rog Larrow on August 6, 1955 which later ended in divorce. He later married Robin Lanktree on November 23, 1985. Robin predeceased him on April 28, 2002. Bernard worked briefly for the St. Lawrence Seaway, Brad’s IGA and ALCOA before starting with the United States Postal Service in Massena where he was a Clerk, retiring in 1992. Bernard enjoyed playing baseball and softball when he was younger and bowled in many leagues throughout the years. He liked watching anything sport related, especially the Montreal Canadians. Bernard also enjoyed boating, camping and taking trips to the casino. He was known to many for always having a smile on his face, his generosity, and his grin when he’d ask “How much did that cost you?” He was a loving, supportive father and the best dad in the world.