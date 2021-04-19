Bernard H. Brault, 85, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bernard H. Brault, 85, of Clarkson Avenue, Massena, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at University of Vermont Health Network, CVPH in Plattsburgh.
Bernard was born on January 20, 1936 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of the late Romeo Joseph and Jeannette (Dore) Brault. He graduated from Massena High School in 1954 and then joined the US Army where he was honorably discharged after two years. Bernard married Stella Rog Larrow on August 6, 1955 which later ended in divorce. He later married Robin Lanktree on November 23, 1985. Robin predeceased him on April 28, 2002. Bernard worked briefly for the St. Lawrence Seaway, Brad’s IGA and ALCOA before starting with the United States Postal Service in Massena where he was a Clerk, retiring in 1992. Bernard enjoyed playing baseball and softball when he was younger and bowled in many leagues throughout the years. He liked watching anything sport related, especially the Montreal Canadians. Bernard also enjoyed boating, camping and taking trips to the casino. He was known to many for always having a smile on his face, his generosity, and his grin when he’d ask “How much did that cost you?” He was a loving, supportive father and the best dad in the world.
Bernard is survived by his children, Mrs. Sandra (Charles) Henson of Littleton, Colorado, Randy Brault of Massena, Kevin (Janet) Brault of Massena, Mrs. Annette (David) LaGoy of Massena, David (Sandra) Brault of Massena and Michelle Brault (Matthew Seidel) of Ballston Spa, NY; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Henson, Victoria Henson (Miles Keeney-Ritchie), Taylor French, Kaulin Brault, Jacob Losey, Jade LaGoy, Jenna Brault and Emme Brault; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald (Carol) Brault of Camp Hill, PA; a sister, Lorraine (Richard) Northrup of Sebring, FL; a sister-in-law, Debra Lanktree Tredo of Massena; two brother-in-law’s, Frank (Dana) Lanktree of Albany and Richard (Leslie) Lanktree of Fayetteville, GA; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Garth and Mary Lanktree; a granddaughter, Kristin LaGoy.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 11:00 – 2:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions in Bernard’s name may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com
