Central New York Presents The Belle of Amherst

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
In her Amherst, Massachusetts home, the reclusive nineteenth-century poet Emily Dickinson recollects her past through her work, her diaries and letters, and a few encounters with significant people in her life. William Luce’s classic play shows us both the pain and the joy of Dickinson’s secluded life.
“The Belle of Amherst” is directed by Lynn Barbato King and stars Natasia White as Emily Dickinson.
This production will be available to view on demand from April 16-21.
“The Belle of Amherst” was rehearsed and filmed following COVID-safe protocols.
