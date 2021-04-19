Crews remove ice from Watertown’s arena

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a rite of spring at the Watertown Municipal Arena Monday as crews removed the ice from the hockey arena.
They do it around this time every year. You can see workers watering down what’s left of the ice and sweeping it into the drain.
This happens after the Zamboni shaves the ice down. Department of Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller says there likely will be fewer events in the coming months because of COVID.
“We don’t have all the shows in the spring we normally would. We still have events that are booked later on in July and August and hopefully, with COVID restrictions, we may see those,” he said.
Weller says they’re now turning their attention to outdoor fields and athletic events, but the ice will be back towards the end of August.
