Flower Memorial Library to reopen lower level & children’s room

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is turning another page in its COVID-19 journey with the reopening of its children’s room and downstairs area.
Starting May 3, readers will be able to browse thousands of books in the basement.
The children’s room will also be open for browsing, sitting, and reading.
Director Yvonne Reff says after months of preparing, she’s excited to see familiar faces find their favorites.
“This is so amazing. The number one thing that people miss most is browsing, and I get it. I’m a patron too. I love to browse and we haven’t been able to do that for over a year. This is the best news I’ve heard in a long time,” she said.
The library has a few other goals for the future, including opening up the teen space.
