Kevin A. Patterson, 63, of Norwood

FORT LAUDERDALE, F.L. (WWNY) - Arrangements for Kevin A. Patterson, 63, a resident of River Road, Norwood and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Patterson passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. Memorial donations in Kevin’s memory can be made to St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood or to a local animal shelter and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com