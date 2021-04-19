Lavonne M. Brouse, 96, of Ogdensburg

Lavonne was born on December 18, 1924, in Brisbane, California, the daughter of Robert and Myrtle Unger Booth. She graduated from Brisbane High School. Lavonne married Donald J. Brouse on July 5, 1946 in Reno, Nevada. He predeceased her on March 2, 2006. Lavonne worked at Cedars Nursing Home as a cook, later going on to work at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a dining room attendant until her retirement. Lavonne was a member of St. Mary’s Church. She enjoyed cooking, watching the news, shopping and was an avid reader.