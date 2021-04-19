Lavonne M. Brouse, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Lavonne M. Brouse, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon David Demers officiating. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park following funeral services. Calling hours will be held from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral services on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Mrs. Brouse passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Lavonne is survived by her children, Donald Brouse, Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY, Marlene Shaver of Ogdensburg, NY, and Kathleen Brouse of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Robert Booth and his wife, Nadine, of California; elven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her son, David M. Brouse in 1997.
Lavonne was born on December 18, 1924, in Brisbane, California, the daughter of Robert and Myrtle Unger Booth. She graduated from Brisbane High School. Lavonne married Donald J. Brouse on July 5, 1946 in Reno, Nevada. He predeceased her on March 2, 2006. Lavonne worked at Cedars Nursing Home as a cook, later going on to work at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a dining room attendant until her retirement. Lavonne was a member of St. Mary’s Church. She enjoyed cooking, watching the news, shopping and was an avid reader.
Donations may be made in Lavonne’s memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
