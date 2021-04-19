Lewis County creates videos to promote COVID vaccine

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has created a series of vaccine videos for residents who may be skeptical of getting the shots.
You’re likely to see them popping up on social media.
Five medical professionals from Lewis County are taking part and spreading the word that the various COVID vaccines are safe and effective.
If you have questions about the vaccine, they want you to talk with your doctor about it.
“We just want to encourage people to talk to a medical professional, do the real research, not social media research, not talking to your friends. Talk to a real medical professional and recognize that this vaccination program really is our golden ticket to putting life back to normal,” said Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche.
Piche says about half of the people in Lewis County have at least received their first vaccine dose.
