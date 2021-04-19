Linda L. Avery, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with a heavy heart that the family of Linda L. Avery, formerly of Taylor Rd. report her unexpected passing, on Saturday April 17th, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The family will be holding private funeral services this summer followed by a Celebration of Life for family and friends.
There will be no public calling hours per Linda’s wishes.
Linda was born on June 13th, 1942 in Potsdam NY to the late Garth M. and Teresa (Fiacco) Avery. She attended Massena Central School, graduating in 1960. She graduated from Ogdensburg Business School where she obtained a degree and began teaching at the Business School. Linda retired from the St. Lawrence County Health Dept.
Linda was a kind soul with an enormous heart. She spent the majority of her life helping others both professionally and personally. She volunteered her time for many years with the Boys Scouts of America Troop No. 73 where she enjoyed spending time fishing, camping and taking trips with the scouts who always held a special place in her heart.
Her love of animals was vast and her laugh contagious.
She treasured time spent with family and friends, especially when at the family camp in Parishville. She will be missed by the many who had been a part of her great outlook on life.
Linda is survived by her siblings; Dennis Avery and wife Marjorie of Charles Town, WV, Lonnie Avery and wife Susan of Greenville, NY, and Steven Avery of Parishville, NY. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who were all her pride and joy and missed terribly during this pandemic. She is predeceased by her parents and her loving pets and companions, Foxy-Lady and Frankie.
Memorial, contributions may be acknowledged with the Massena Rescue Squad; 341 E Orvis Street, Massena, New York 13662 or; The Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York 13662. Family and friends are encourage to share photos, memories, stories and online condolence by visiting, www.PhillipsMemorial.com
