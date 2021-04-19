Lois F. Gonzalez, 78, of Watertown

Lois was born on March 24, 1942 to William and Elizabeth (Libby) Saber in Star Lake. After Lois graduated from Clifton Fine High School in 1960, she attended and graduated from Pauldine’s School of Beauty and Culture in Watertown with a license in cosmetology. She then worked as a beautician at The Carriage House Beauty Salon before opening a beauty shop in her home in Watertown.