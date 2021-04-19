Man who allegedly fled Brownville accident charged with DWI

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Brownville man who allegedly took off on foot after a rollover crash in Brownville Saturday night faces drunk driving and other charges.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Austin Tatum was traveling west on East Main Street when he failed to negotiate a turn onto Bridge Street.
His car hit a curb and a street sign, rolled over, and continued to skid down East Main.
Tatum allegedly left the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later. He was not injured.
Tatum was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to use designated lane, unsafe tires, and speed not prudent.
He was ticketed and released.
