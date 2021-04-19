Murray William Shultz,, of Adams and formerly of Mannsville

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Murray William Shultz, 16709 County Route 189, Adams, N.Y. 13605 formerly of Mannsville, N.Y passed away on April 14 at AdventHealth Connerton Rehab Facility in Land O’Lakes, Florida after an extended illness.
He was born March 19, 1948, son of John and Margaret Shultz. He graduated from Mannsville-Manor Central School in 1966. He married the love of his life Joyce Gillard Shultz on July 2, 1966. He worked as a Boilermaker Local 175 Oswego for 38 years.
He is survived by his wife, two sons Murray(Mike) Sandy Shultz , Mark (Jessica) Shultz and a daughter Jody Fierce, seven grandchildren Heather, Amanda, Emily, Carson, Mindy, Macy Krysheena and five great grandsons, Austin, Gavin, Colin Jaxson and Cash.
Murray was also survived by three sisters, Karen (Charles) McGrath, Carol (Jesse) Porter, Bonnie (Bryon) Walsh his red-headed stepsister Mary McAnear and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, a grandson Markus Shultz, a brother Larry Shultz and a nephew Ryan Walsh
Murray enjoyed karaoke, antique cars, Nascar memorabilia, golf and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. Joyce and Murray also enjoyed spending winters in their home in Zephyrhills, Florida.
There will be no calling hours, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
