2 new COVID deaths, 84 new infections reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Since their last COVID-19 reports on Friday, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Monday that they have had 2 new deaths and another 84 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Over the weekend, 1 more county resident died from COVID-19. The number of deaths now stands at 84.
The county reported 28 new infections since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,354 cases of the virus.
Seven people are hospitalized.
Officials said 6,169 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County announced 1 new COVID death and 40 new cases since its last report on Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,022 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths.
There are 7 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 130 cases are active and 6,797 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 16 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,107.
The death toll remains at 30.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,028 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
