Orra W. Nier Jr., 81, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Orra W. Nier Jr., 81, of 110 East Main St., Brownville, passed away April 19, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
It was his wish to be cremated and burial in LaFargeville will take place at the convenience of the family.
Orra was born on September 15, 1939, in Watertown, NY, son of Orra W. and Doris (Joles) Nier Sr.
He entered the US Air Force on October 2, 1956 and was honorably discharged as an A/B (P) on August 5, 1958.
He married Gertrude Hirscheler on November 4, 1961. She worked at Bomax for several years, she passed away July 24, 2015.
Orra retired from Jefferson Rehabilitation Center where he worked as a bus driver for many years.
He was very humorous, always enjoyed telling a good joke and making everyone laugh and he also enjoyed antiquing.
Among his survivors are his son Orra W. Nier III and his companion, Suzanne Shaw, Watertown; a daughter, Kimberly Sawyer, Watertown; six grandchildren, Eric Osborne, Chelsea Osborne, Brittany Riener, Cecil Kirky, Brooke and Kylie Nier; two great grandsons, Kaden Michael Trombley and Jack Gregory, a great granddaughter, Cecilia Ann Riener, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and beloved wife, Gertrude, he is predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Kirky, a sister, Ramona Vest and two brothers, Edward and Richard Nier.
Donations may be made to JRC /The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence 380 Gaffney Dr. Watertown, NY 13601.
