Paul S. Boliver, 39, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul S. Boliver 39, of River Road, Lowville, passed away from cancer on April 18, 2021 at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.
Paul was born in Lowville on July 5, 1981, a son of Theresa Huebner Shanley and Steven Boliver. He was a Class of 1999 graduate of Beaver River Central School.
He is survived by his mother, Theresa Huebner Shanley of Lowville, his father Steven (Kathy) Boliver of Massachusetts, his siblings Andrea (Billy) Hynes of Norfolk, Nicholas (Christina) Shanley of Clayton, Grace Brooks of Georgia, Jesse Shanley of Lowville, Dustin (Hannah) Shanley of Lowville, Schuyler Boliver of Massachusetts, Daniel Boliver of Massachusetts, Logan Boliver of Massachusetts and numerous step siblings, nieces and nephews.
Paul was a Certified Ford and GM Mechanic and was most recently employed by Tyro Auto. He had a great understanding of mechanics. He previously worked at Lee Pontiac, Nortz and Virkler Ford, D&D Powersports and White’s Farm Supply and many more places including Cafe Z.
Paul enjoyed riding motorcycles and customizing cars. He had a passion for music and was an avid guitar player, inspired by Dave Matthews Band. He loved performing on stage, DJing, hosting open mic nights, being a member of bands he created, jamming with friends, and attending concerts. Most recently, he played guitar at New Life Fellowship in Beaver Falls where he was a lifelong member and a member of the worship team.
A funeral service will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at New Life Fellowship, Beaver Falls, with Pastor Jack Bushey, officiating. Burial will follow in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Please wear a mask to attend.
Walk through calling hours for family and friends will be on Wednesday, April 21st from 1:00 to 3:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Please wear a mask to attend.
Memorials in Paul’s name may be made to: New Life Fellowship, P.O. Box 468, Beaver Falls, NY 13305
On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.