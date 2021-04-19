Running to keep kids healthy

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) – The Healthy Kids Running Series teaches kids to run as a way to stay healthy.
Community coordinator Kylie Schell talked about the program during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national nonprofit with a chapter in Carthage. It’s for ages 2-18
The program starts on May 2 and they run on five consecutive Sundays starting at 12:30 p.m. at Carthage Park.
The distances kids run range from 50 yards for pre-K to two miles for high schoolers.
You can find out more at healthykidsrunningseries.org and on the group’s Facebook page.
