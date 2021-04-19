Running to keep kids healthy

Healthy Kids Running Series
By 7 News Staff | April 19, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 9:20 AM

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) – The Healthy Kids Running Series teaches kids to run as a way to stay healthy.

Community coordinator Kylie Schell talked about the program during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national nonprofit with a chapter in Carthage. It’s for ages 2-18

The program starts on May 2 and they run on five consecutive Sundays starting at 12:30 p.m. at Carthage Park.

The distances kids run range from 50 yards for pre-K to two miles for high schoolers.

You can find out more at healthykidsrunningseries.org and on the group’s Facebook page.

